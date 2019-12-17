Hyderabad: Students, teachers galvanise to protest against CAA, Jamia police action

Teachers join students protests at Maulana Azad National Urdu University. (Express photo) Teachers join students protests at Maulana Azad National Urdu University. (Express photo)

Expressing solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University and opposing the amended Citizenship Act, students and teachers of major educational institutions led protests across Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Scores of teachers representing the Maulana Azad National Urdu University Teachers’ Association (MANUUTA) took out a rally within the campus and joined the students who have been on day-and-night protest since December 13. MANUU Employees Welfare Association (MEWA) and MANUU Administrative Officers’ Association (MOA) also took part in the protest on Tuesday.

MANUUTA said this is the first time almost 300 teaching and non-teaching staff have come together to express solidarity with the students and as a citizen, they could raise a protest. “This is not about the minority or majority. It is about the fundamental rights, principle of justice. The idea of justice is in doubt. We observe that such a thing is developed in the country. We are against any kind of injustice,” said a professor.

“MANUUTA feels that the issue of citizenship needs to be settled by intellectual debates and dialogues and not through the use of force and violent crackdowns. While expressing its fullest faith in the Supreme Court of India to upgrade the Constitutionality in the matter of citizenship, it appeals the students to remain peaceful and democratic in their protests taken up for the cause of protecting the Constitutional values,” said a note signed by Prof PH Mohammad, president, MANUUTA and other office-bearers.

The Preamble of the Constitution was also recited (in Urdu, Hindi and English languages) at the rally by teachers, non-teachers, and students.

At the Osmania University campus, students from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), TISS-Hyderabad, University of Hyderabad and MANUU took out a rally across campus. Scores of students shouted anti-CAA and anti-government slogans demanding justice.

A student participating in the protest, not wishing to be named, said, “We will not bow down to the whims and fancies of this government if they propagate their party agenda into the Constitution. Our rights given by the founding fathers of this democracy cannot be undermined by any government of the day.”

A professor from EFLU addressed the gathering and said, “No register can tell anyone who is a citizen or who is not, we live here and we will die here, that is the proof of our citizenship.”

Meanwhile, the students union of the University of Hyderabad led a ‘Mashaal juloos’ inside the campus and burned the effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah. They demanded the amendments to the Citizenship Act be repealed immediately. They had earlier taken out a rally from campus to sports stadium in Gachibowli on Monday evening.

Students carried torches and placards, and demanded rollback of CAA and rejected an all India NRC. They also demanded action against the police forces in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam for their assault on citizens and students.

“The government is failing to control the falling economy, rising unemployment. For polarisation of the Hindus and the Muslims, the prime minister in an election rally states that rioters can be identified by their dress, the home minister says the people who are protesting belong to some political organizations. This agitation is more than than,” said Abhishek Nandan, students’ union president.

The elected student body of the Nalsar University of Law, Students’ Bar Council, also issued a statement condemning the violence and use of brute force against the protests organised by students of AMU and JMI.

“As students of Law who are taught the importance of following due procedure, the actions of the law enforcement authorities authorised by the state are completely out of line and unwarranted and disproportionate. The resulting damage of life and property at the site of these universities has forced them to leave their premises and stop academic activities,” the statement read.

The statement also said that in a healthy democratic and political environment, dissent is a necessary component. “As students of law, we are aware of how valuable such expression and the constitutional protections bestowed upon us for the same. These actions against the protesting students have violated their constitutional protections endangering their lives and brought shame to our democratic values that we cherish and strive to uphold,” it said.

