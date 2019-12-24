Hyderabad: Student from Bengaluru found dead inside hotel room

The youth was found lying unconscious on the bed, frothing from his mouth, around 7.30 am. The youth was found lying unconscious on the bed, frothing from his mouth, around 7.30 am.

A 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru was found dead at an Oyo hotel in Hyderabad Tuesday. He rode his bike to Hyderabad and checked into the hotel on the outskirts of the city at 1.30 am Tuesday, said RGI Airport police.

The youth, identified from his college ID card as Samhith M Srivatsa, was found lying unconscious on the bed, frothing from his mouth, around 7.30 am. The hotel room was locked from inside.

“He was alone and had come on his two-wheeler. He was carrying only a bag with his college books and a helmet. Upon receiving no response from inside the room, the hotel staff broke open the door and found him lying unconscious. We have not recovered a suicide note. We suspect he could have consumed poison and ended his life,” inspector P Vijay Kumar of RGIA police told indianexpress.com.

Initial inquiries suggest Samhith was suffering from depression over personal issues, according to the police.

Officers said they were waiting for Samhith’s parents to reach Hyderabad. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC. More details are expected after the postmortem examination.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd