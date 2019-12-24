Hyderabad: State-level RSS meet to kick off with ‘mega rally’ on Christmas

There are 3,494 RSS shakhas across Telangana. (Photo for representation) There are 3,494 RSS shakhas across Telangana. (Photo for representation)

The first-ever meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-Telangana pranth will begin in Hyderabad Wednesday, with a mega route march in which 8,000 swayamsevaks are expected to partcipate, followed by the demonstration of physical exercises.

Three different groups of karyakartas will begin the march from Mansoorabad, Hastinapuram and Vanasthalipuram, merge at LB Nagar X roads, and proceed to the indoor stadium at Saroornagar.

The five-hour meeting at Saroornagar indoor stadium, scheduled between 3 pm and 8 pm, will see RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as chief speaker. Industrialist BVR Mohan Reddy is expected to be the chief guest.

On Tuesday, a three-day Vijay Sankalp Shibir of the Telangana wing of RSS was inaugurated. The camp at Mangalapalli in Rangareddy district is aimed at expanding and strengthening the RSS in the state.

There are 3,494 RSS shakhas across Telangana. About 800 of these are in Hyderabad. Out of a total 1,613 upamandals (cluster of villages) in the state, sangh shakhas are spread in 1,000. “In 2025, the Sangh completes 100 years. So we have given ourselves a target of reaching 10,000 villages across Telangana by 2024,” Ayush Nadimpalli, Telangana pranth prachar pramukh, told indianexpress.com.

The Rachakonda police have issued a traffic advisory and asked citizens to take alternative routes to reach their destinations.

