Hyderabad: Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui holds show despite BJP MLA’s threat

Over 1,000 police personnel threw a security cordon around Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad and ensured that, despite a BJP MLA’s threat of disruption, stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui held his show on Saturday, a day after he had to cancel his second show in Bengaluru.
While the audience lined up outside, hundreds of special police personnel in riot gear turned the venue at Hitec City into a fortress in the evening in anticipation of protests by the BJP and Hindutva outfits, which have accused Faruqui of insulting Hindu deities.
In a statement, Faruqui said the show was on and rejected allegations that he insulted gods. More than 2,000 tickets sold and all the ticket holders were able to enter the venue, where the comic was escorted to by a special police team that used diversion tactics to avoid protesters.
The Telangana government and police took it as a matter of prestige to ensure that Faruqui’s show passes off without incident after BJP MLA T Raja Singh said his followers would disrupt the event. The MLA was effectively confined to his house by police. They did not detain or arrest, though.
Subscriber Only Stories
A few protesters did turn up at the venue but police chased them away. “Some BJP activists tried to enter the venue but we foiled their attempts. At least 60 people who were trying to disturb law and order have been detained. The show is going on as scheduled,’’ a police official said.
Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha allegedly tried to hoodwink police by wearing uniforms identical to that of police detectives, but they were quickly identified and whisked away.
Courts extremely burdened, mediation important tool to tackle case pendency: Justice Chandrachud
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Russia accuses Kyiv of poisoning some of its soldiers in Ukraine
Bihar: Kushwaha debunks speculations of disgruntlement over not becoming a minister
Explained: Sonam Kapoor has a baby, film is coming up soon — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Instead of testing batters, India chose to bowl first again to seal series with 5-wicket win against Zimbabwe
Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Fans compare Kylie Jenner’s recent look with Sridevi’s old photoshoot; see pics
Harry Kane sets Premier League record in Tottenham’s hard-fought win over Wolves
An advisor and an advisor-to-be: The tale of two Bihar meetings of Tejashwi and Tej
Surat police assistant head constable arrested by Delhi police
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren’t fighting corruption. They are intimidating opposition, stifling dissent
Your Daily Wrap: BJP calls Delhi CM ‘kingpin’ of ‘liquor scam’; J&K admin issues clarification amid voter number row; and more
Alia Bhatt is changing her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor, says ‘I don’t want to feel left out’