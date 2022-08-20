Hyderabad: Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui holds show despite BJP MLA’s threat

Over 1,000 police personnel threw a security cordon around Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad and ensured that, despite a BJP MLA’s threat of disruption, stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui held his show on Saturday, a day after he had to cancel his second show in Bengaluru.

While the audience lined up outside, hundreds of special police personnel in riot gear turned the venue at Hitec City into a fortress in the evening in anticipation of protests by the BJP and Hindutva outfits, which have accused Faruqui of insulting Hindu deities.

In a statement, Faruqui said the show was on and rejected allegations that he insulted gods. More than 2,000 tickets sold and all the ticket holders were able to enter the venue, where the comic was escorted to by a special police team that used diversion tactics to avoid protesters.

The Telangana government and police took it as a matter of prestige to ensure that Faruqui’s show passes off without incident after BJP MLA T Raja Singh said his followers would disrupt the event. The MLA was effectively confined to his house by police. They did not detain or arrest, though.

A few protesters did turn up at the venue but police chased them away. “Some BJP activists tried to enter the venue but we foiled their attempts. At least 60 people who were trying to disturb law and order have been detained. The show is going on as scheduled,’’ a police official said.

Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha allegedly tried to hoodwink police by wearing uniforms identical to that of police detectives, but they were quickly identified and whisked away.