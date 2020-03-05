Hyderabad: Stalker arrested for harassing woman on Whatsapp

The stalker sent sexually explicit messages to the victim from unkown virtual phone numbers. (Representational Image) The stalker sent sexually explicit messages to the victim from unkown virtual phone numbers. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old was arrested by the Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police Thursday for sending explicit Whatsapp messages to a woman.

The accused, Kotla Madhav Rao, registered an international phone number by downloading an application from Google Play Store and started sending sexually explicit and derogatory messages, harassing a woman with an intention of seeking sexual favours, police said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under section 354D of IPC and section 67 of the IT Act at the cybercrime police station.

According to police, the accused and the older sister of the victim had been friends since 2015. “He proposed to her (the victim) but she rejected him. Unable to bear the rejection, he started sending anonymous messages using virtual numbers to the victim, claiming to be an acquaintance. He started sending her derogatory messages threatening to defame the character of the girl,” the police said in a press statement.

The police have warned against the use of virtual numbers to send messages to random persons, warning that it would result in legal action against them. Netizens were also advised to not accept any text messages and unknown phone numbers on Whatsapp and other social media platforms.

