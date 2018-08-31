Hyderabad: Spurned engineering student allegedly slits Class 10 girl’s throat

A police official said the accused and the girl were friends for several years. (Representational Image) A police official said the accused and the girl were friends for several years. (Representational Image)

A third-year engineering student allegedly slit the throat of a Class 10 girl for rejecting his love proposal on Thursday. The incident took place in Hyderabad. Police officials said the accused, a student of a Gujarat-based engineering college, and the girl had an argument Thursday evening after which he attacked her with a knife.

A police official said the accused and the girl were friends for several years.

”They were neighbours and knew each other for several years. The girl had told her parents that the accused had been pestering her as she stopped talking to him. After joining the engineering college, he apparently began harassing her and wanted their friendship to turn into a love affair. During interrogation, he said they were in love and in a relationship but she suddenly stopped talking to him recently. He suspected that she was having an affair with someone else. He came to Hyderabad on Thursday morning and waited till her parents who work in nearby industrial units went to work,” police said.

“Once her parents were gone he went to the girl and the two had an argument, after which she rejected his love proposal. He then took out a knife and slit her throat,” the police official added. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

