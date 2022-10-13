SpiceJet aircraft makes emergency landing in Hyderabad after smoke detected in cabin; DGCA orders probe

A SpiceJet plane made an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport on Wednesday night after smoke was detected in the cabin. The flight from Goa landed safely and passengers disembarked through an emergency exit. One passenger sustained minor scratches on the feet while disembarking from the aircraft, an official told news agency PTI. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a probe into the incident.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Goa to Hyderabad landed safely at its destination on October 12 after smoke was observed in the cabin during descent. Passengers were safely disembarked.”

An official at the Hyderabad airport told PTI there were 86 passengers onboard the aircraft, and as many as nine flights were diverted on Wednesday night after the incident at around 11 pm.

SpiceJet, which saw at least six safety incidents this year, is already under enhanced surveillance by the DGCA. The regulator had also directed the airline to operate only 50 per cent of its total flights till October 29.

In a similar incident in July, a Jabalpur-bound flight operated by the low-cost carrier made an emergency landing in Delhi.

On June 19, two SpiceJet incidents were reported — one involving a bird hit on a Boeing 737-operated Patna-Delhi flight, in which the pilots returned safely to Patna after an engine shut down; and the other involving a Bombardier Q400 Dash 8 plane from Delhi to Jabalpur that had to make an emergency landing in Delhi after cabin pressure did not build up in line with the altitude gain of the plane.

Following these incidents, the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet. The aviation safety regulator, in its notice, said after reviewing various incidents it was found that “poor internal safety oversight” and “inadequate maintenance actions” had resulted in the degradation of safety margins.

Following this, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said the airline would be “doubly careful” and strengthen inspection of aircraft before they leave for flights.

(With PTI inputs)