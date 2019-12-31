WATCH | Car catches fire at petrol pump in Hyderabad, no casualties

The vehicle belonged to V Satish Babu of Bachupally and was being driven by Basheer Ahmed at the time of mishap. (Screengrab of the video tweeted by @anusha_puppala) The vehicle belonged to V Satish Babu of Bachupally and was being driven by Basheer Ahmed at the time of mishap. (Screengrab of the video tweeted by @anusha_puppala)

In a shocking incident, a car went up in flames in Hyderabad Tuesday while parked at a petrol pump for refuelling.

The incident took place at 2 pm at Indian Oil pump at Shaikpet. Soon the place was evacuated fearing a blast. The traffic, too, on the main road came to a standstill as the blaze quickly grew and thick smoke started emanating from the pump.

According to police, a Skoda Superb 2010 model car bearing number MH01 AL 8825 came to the pump and ordered full tank of petrol. One of the staff here noticed that fuel was leaking from the tank and immediately stopped filling.

As the driver opened the rear seat for checking, a fire erupted from the bottom of the car and quickly spread all across.

Fire breaks out at a car at a petrol bunk in #Hyderabad today. Scary 😰😱 pic.twitter.com/mCtmygw7Oq — Anusha Puppala (@anusha_puppala) December 31, 2019

The staff called ‘Dial 100’ and also the fire department. Fire tenders reached the place in 10 minutes, following which the fire was brought under control, preventing huge damage to property and lives, said Golconda police.

The vehicle belonged to V Satish Babu of Bachupally and was being driven by Basheer Ahmed at the time of mishap.

Golconda police have registered a case and started the probe.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App