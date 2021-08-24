Hyderabad: Six get life imprisonment in Miyapur gangrape case

A court in Hyderabad sentenced six persons to undergo life imprisonment after they were found guilty of rape of a woman in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each. The case against another accused, a juvenile, is pending trial at the Juvenile Court in LB Nagar.

According to the police, the survivor was gangraped in the bushes near a local railway station in Miyapur at around 7.30 pm on January 19, 2019. She was accompanied by a friend who worked with her and lived in the same locality. Both were returning from a temple at the time of the incident.

The six accused along with a juvenile boy were consuming liquor near the railway tracks when the survivor went near the bushes to relieve herself. They overpowered her friend while dragging her into the bushes and gangraped her. Based on a complaint from the survivor’s friend, Miyapur police registered a case and started the investigation, said a press release.

The court pronounced the six guilty under charges of gangrape, attempt to murder and relevant sections of the SC-ST (POA) Act- 1989 registered at Miyapur police station of Cyberabad.