Hyderabad: SHRC seeks probe report in woman’s allegation of rape at hospital

Days after a 38-year-old woman approached Hyderabad police alleging that she and her older sister were drugged and raped at a state-run hospital, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Wednesday directed Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to submit a comprehensive report to the Commission by August 25.

In her petition filed before the commission, ML Padmaja Sudhakar of BJP’s Mahila Morcha alleged police inaction in the matter. The commission has summoned the Investigation Officer to appear before it with all the details of the investigation done so far.

Following a complaint from the survivor, whose older sister has not been traced yet, Chilkalguda police registered a case on Monday and reportedly took into custody five persons including a lab technician working at the hospital for questioning. “The investigation is progressing. We cannot give any details now. The woman (older sister) left the hospital and we don’t know where she is. We are examining CCTV cameras and checking with people known to her. Our teams are checking at bus stations, railway stations, public places, and all places she possibly visited,” a police official told indianexpress.com. “In two days, we will come out with all facts of the case,” he said.

On Tuesday, Telangana Women’s Commission chairperson V Sunitha Laxma Reddy visited the hospital. She told the press that the hospital superintendent Dr. Raja Rao is confident that such an incident could not have happened at the hospital premises. Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud met with the hospital authorities and directed the police to take stringent action against all the accused.

The complainant along with her missing sister came to Gandhi hospital on August 5 for treatment of a liver-related ailment of her brother-in-law. During the period when he was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the two sisters went missing. On August 12, he left for home without informing the doctors. Later, the family returned to the hospital on August 15 and rescued the younger sister. In her complaint, she told police that she was drugged and confined in a room for four days and raped by two men.