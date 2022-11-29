YSRTP chief YS Sharmila detained for second time in two days; towed away in car by police

Y S Sharmila, the founder-president of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) and the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was detained for the second time in as many days as she proceeded towards Pragathi Bhavan, the office-cum-residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad Tuesday, officers said.

The police towed Sharmila’s car away even as the YSRTP chief was seated in it. Many YSRTP activists were detained by the police. Women police personnel also allegedly manhandled several female supporters of Sharmila who refused to budge.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/i7UTjAEozD — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

On Tuesday morning, Sharmila arrived at Punjagutta along with YSRTP leaders and cadre, and tried to proceed towards Pragathi Bhavan in protest against the BRS workers’ attack on her convoy on Monday and the subsequent cancellation of permission for her padayatra.

High drama was witnessed as Sharmila was driving a vehicle from her convoy, the windshield and windows of which were smashed by activists of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) – formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi – at Chennaraopet on Monday. The YSRTP chief was, however, stopped by the police at Somajiguda circle.

Even as several YSRTP members and her supporters surrounded Sharmila’s car to prevent her from being detained, she locked herself in the Toyota SUV and the police summoned a tow vehicle. As she refused to come out of the vehicle, the tow truck lifted the SUV and towed it away with Sharmila inside. She asked her driver and personal security officer to leave the vehicle just before it was towed away to SR Nagar Police Station where she continued to remain inside the vehicle even as the police tried to convince her to step out.

After several minutes of standoff, Sharmila got out of the vehicle and was taken to the SR Nagar police station where she is currently being detained.

On Monday afternoon, BRS workers attacked Sharmila’s convoy at Chennaraopet in Warangal district, smashing the windshields of vehicles and attempting to set them on fire. They were upset over Sharmila’s utterances against the party’s Narsampet MLA P Sudarshan Reddy. Sharmila, during her Praja Prasthanam Yatra, recently accused the MLA of corruption and asked people to remember how rich Reddy had become since being elected as a legislator.

As BRS workers clashed with Sharmila’s supporters and YSRTP activists, she intervened but the police took her into preventive custody and sent the party chief to her Hyderabad residence.

Narsampet assistant commissioner of police Sampat Rao told The Indian Express that they also cancelled the permission granted for Sharmila’s padayatra as the law and order situation was not conducive. Reports indicated that BRS workers across the district were planning to obstruct Sharmila.

On Monday night, Sharmila was taken to her residence after being treated for minor injuries sustained on the face during the scuffle with the police.