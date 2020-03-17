Hyderabad: In suspected rape-murder case, woman’s body found in Cyberabad

The woman is between the age of 25 and 30, the police said. (Representational Image) The woman is between the age of 25 and 30, the police said. (Representational Image)

In a suspected case of rape and murder, the body of an unidentified woman was Tuesday found under a culvert near Tangadapally in Chevella police station limits of Cyberabad. The victim was found without clothes. Her face also disfigured.

“It is suspected that the victim was killed elsewhere and the body dumped under the culvert. The woman is between the age of 25 and 30,” DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy told the media.

“We are trying to identify her. Photographs have been circulated in neighbouring Vikarabad, Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda police stations,” he added.

The police is examining the ornaments on her body and checking CCTV footage around the scene of the crime for clues. They have also asked other police stations to check for missing persons complaints regarding a woman with a similar description.

A team of personnel from the Chevelle Police Station visited the crime scene along with a dog squad this morning.

The body has been sent for the postmortem examination. The police will collect DNA samples for further investigation.

The incident comes months after a 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered after being abducted from the Shamshabad toll plaza near Hyderabad. The four accused, who were later killed in an “encounter”, had taken her body to an under-construction bridge a few kilometres away and set it on fire.

