scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Must Read

Hyderabad serial killer murdered 18 women since wife left him, arrested

He got married at the age of 21, but his wife eloped with another man within a short period and he bore a grudge against women since then, police said.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: January 27, 2021 9:40:17 am
Earlier, he was arrested in 21 cases, including 16 cases of murder for gain, four property offences and one case of escaping from police custody.

A 45-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in 18 cases of murder of women, besides other offences, was arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

With his arrest, two recent cases of murder of women have been detected.

The man, a stone cutter, was apprehended by the sleuths of city police Task Force and the police of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, he was arrested in 21 cases, including 16 cases of murder for gain, four property offences and one case of escaping from police custody.

He got married at the age of 21, but his wife eloped with another man within a short period and he bore a grudge against women since then, police said.

He started his criminal activity in 2003, targeting single women by offering them money for sexual favours.

He would kill his victims after consuming liquor or toddy with them and then flee after stealing their valuables, police added

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement