Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Senior doctor found dead at Hyderabad residence, suicide suspected

According to a senior officer, the doctor is believed to have died by suicide between 6 am and 11 am when his wife was busy with household chores.

Dr Khan’s son is married to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s daughter.
A senior doctor in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide at his Banjara Hills residence Monday. Police said the deceased, Dr Mazheruddin Ali Khan, 60, shot himself. Dr Khan was the medical superintendent and head of the department of orthopaedics at Owaisi Hospital.

Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), told reporters that the doctor appeared to have shot himself using a licensed weapon. It is to be verified if the gun used was his own, the DCP added.

According to a senior officer, the doctor is believed to have died by suicide between 6 am and 11 am when his wife was busy with household chores. The police received information about the incident at 1.30 pm. Though his son and watchman were present in the house, no one heard gunshots, the officer told The Indian Express. “The first-floor room was locked from the inside and all the windows were closed. Prima facie, it appears that family reasons drove Dr Khan to take the extreme step,” he said.

Dr Khan’s son is married to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s daughter.

Banjara Hills police have launched an investigation and police teams are gathering clues from the scene. The body is being sent for post-mortem examination.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 18:53 IST
Manchu Manoj all set to tie the knot, says Bhuma Mounika ‘has been there for me through thick and thin’

