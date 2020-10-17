Hyderabad sees slow return to normalcy; 4 of family still missing

Hyderabad: A man and a woman wade on a waterlogged road after heavy rains at Bandlaguda in Hyderabad, Thursday, Oct 15, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI15-10-2020_000101B)

Two days after eight members of a family in Hyderabad were swept away in a flash flood, four still remain untraceable, even though police and disaster management agencies widened their search.

Hyderabad limped back to normal as flood waters receded, although a few areas still remain inundated and power supply remained disrupted.

Eight members of Mohammed Abdul Taher Qureshi’s family were swept away by floodwaters that surged through the city after incessant rain that began on Tuesday evening. A funeral was held for four members of his family whose bodies were recovered on Thursday. One body, which resembled Qureshi’s brother Saddam Quddus, was recovered by police in a water body near Nagole on the outskirts of Hyderabad, but officials refused to confirm the identity.

Police officials in the jurisdictions of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates said they were searching for a total of 24 persons reported missing by their family members. Government estimates say that 50 people have died in the flash floods.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who perished.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao visited rain-affected areas and told affected residents that relief measures have been taken up on a war footing to bring back normalcy in the areas. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials also distributed ration kits to the residents.

GHMC mayor B Ram Mohan said the corporation and the government is evacuating all those stranded in areas where the rain water has stagnated. “The flash flood water is not receding in some areas. Water upto 3-4 feet has stagnated in these areas. With the help of fire and emergency services, we are pumping out the water. We are also supplying essentials to the stranded residents,” the mayor said.

The government has started distributing blankets and other relief material to the citizens at GHMC shelter homes. “The focus is now on sanitation works. We are appealing to the citizens to ensure that they drink safe and boiled water for the coming days to prevent diseases,” K T Rama Rao said.

CM Rao also instructed officials to supply drinking water through tankers in the inundation areas as all the underground water storage tanks were inundated with dirty rain water.

The state government released Rs 297 crore to take up repair and restoration of all the major roads in the city which developed potholes or craters or were washed away. GHMC officials said the PVNR Expressway and airport road have been opened after repairs.

CM Rao has sought Rs 1,350 crore from the Centre as immediate aid.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd