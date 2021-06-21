scorecardresearch
Monday, June 21, 2021
After a gap of 15 months, suburban train services to resume in Hyderabad and Secunderabad on June 23

The MMTS services were suspended from March 23, 2020 in the wake of a nationwide lockdown at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad |
June 21, 2021 8:16:41 pm
The MMTS began operation in the twin cities in 2003. (File/Source: Wikimedia)

The suburban train services in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will resume services on June 23 after a gap of 15 months, the South Central Railway (SCR) authorities announced on Monday.

The MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) services were suspended from March 23, 2020 in the wake of a nationwide lockdown at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

With the gradual opening of train services, the Indian Railways has now approved the resumption of MMTS train services to cater to the travel needs of the intra-city and suburban rail commuters in the twin city region.


To begin with, 10 MMTS trains will operate. In this regard, the SCR has appealed to commuters to follow all Covid protocols, wear masks, ensure personal hygiene, and maintain social-distancing in trains and station premises.

Anyone found not wearing a mask while at the station or travelling in train will be fined Rs 500, an SCR spokesperson told indianexpress.com.

Apart from continuous and rigorous sanitation activities at regular intervals, arrangements have been made to educate the public through the announcement system, he said.

The MMTS began operation in the twin cities in 2003. With 121 daily train services, covering a distance of 42 kilometres across the city through 25 stations, the MMTS used to have an average daily footfall of 1.2 lakh passengers before the lockdown.

