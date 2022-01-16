scorecardresearch
Hyderabad: Secunderabad Club gutted in early morning blaze

The fire department said that a short-circuit could be the reason behind the fire.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
January 16, 2022 9:52:08 am
The club was built by the British in 1878. (Express Photo)

The 143-year-old Secunderabad Club was gutted in an early morning blaze on Sunday.

The fire department said that a short-circuit could be the reason behind the fire which gutted the club house established by the British in 1878. The Club is one of the oldest in the country. Built across nearly 22 acres of land, it has a cricket field and many outdoor sports facilities. It is popular among defence officials and police personnel, and has about 8,000 members.

