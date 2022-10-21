Hyderabad school rape: Telangana govt to revoke recognition of private institution

The Telangana government has decided to revoke the recognition of the private school in Hyderabad where a four-year-old was sexually assaulted by the school principal’s driver recently. The accused driver and the school principal were arrested by police and remanded in judicial custody in the wake of protests by parents.

Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy Friday tweeted that the Hyderabad district education officer (DEO) has been ordered to immediately cancel the recognition of the school.

The announcement on Twitter evoked a mixed response. While some hailed the first-of-its-kind of strict action against the school management, others wondered about the future of the 800-odd students in the middle of the academic year. Soon after the arrest of the accused driver on Wednesday, the school management had declared holidays till October 26, citing Diwali.

While officials were unavailable for comment, the education minister said in a Facebook post that the students will be accommodated in nearby schools and will have to adjust for the remainder of the academic year. She added that the DEO will clear all the doubts of parents on the matter.

Further, the minister constituted a committee headed by the education secretary and sought a report within a week on measures to improve the security scenario in schools to prevent such incidents in future. The director of the school education department, the secretary (women and child welfare department) and a DIG-rank officer of the women’s safety wing of Telangana Police will be members of the committee. In the post, she stressed on the need to take special steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur and that measures will be taken based on the committee’s recommendations.

On Thursday, expressing dismay and deep anguish, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a detailed report on the incident from the government. The police have registered a case under IPC section 376 AB (rape of woman under the age of 12) and section 6 read with 5(m) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the 36-year-old driver, while the school principal was booked under section 21 (failure to record or report a case) of the POCSO Act.

The accused driver, according to the police, had been working with the school for the last 12 years. He enjoyed a free run in the school on account of his proximity to the principal and the police found fault with the principal for not restricting his access, as he ran errands for the staff members and helped in the maintenance of laboratories. He was in constant contact with students inside the school and behaved as a proxy for the principal, investigators found.

Though according to the police, the accused has been harassing and sexually assaulting the survivor for the last two months, the incident came to light Tuesday after the parents of the survivor reached the school seeking answers. The girl, who had been depressed and in fear, finally confided in her mother on Monday night. The survivor identified the accused at the school on Tuesday after which he was roughed up by the parents in front of the principal.

While the principal should have informed the police about the alleged incident involving an employee that allegedly occurred on the school premises, it was based on a complaint from the mother of the survivor that the police registered an FIR.