Hyderabad school rape: Principal arrested for failing to report case

The principal of a private school in Hyderabad was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday evening, a day after the school’s driver was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a four-year-old student inside the school premises.

The principal was booked under Section 21 (failure to report or record a case) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said that the accused driver had been abusing the child for two months and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the abuse to anyone. The driver was arrested on Tuesday and charged under Section 376 AB (rape of a woman under the age of 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 read with 5 (m) of the POCSO Act.

The police found fault with the principal for not restricting the access of the driver as he ran errands for the staff members and helped in the maintenance of laboratories. He was in constant contact with the students inside the school and behaved as a proxy for the principal, the police found.

Earlier on Tuesday, the parents reached the school to question the management about what had happened to their daughter, but the school management did not respond positively. The accused was roughed up by the agitated parents in front of the school principal, the videos of which were widely shared on social media. He was then detained and taken into custody. On questioning him, police found that he had been harassing and abusing the survivor for the last two months.

After the arrest of the 36-year-old driver, the parents of the child along with other concerned parents continued their protest outside the police station on Wednesday, too, demanding the arrest of the principal.

Parents gathered outside the police station maintained that the driver’s movements and influence in the school on account of his proximity to the school principal were shocking. As they sought stringent punishment for the accused, they wondered how he was allowed near their children and why no one ever took up the issue with the management.

Raising security concerns over continuing the education of their children in the same school, several parents demanded their wards be relieved and the paid fee refunded. They accused the school principal of being party to the crime as she did not report the case or lodge a complaint with the police.

The incident came to light on Monday after the girl complained to her mother about pain. The mother persistently enquired about her behavioural changes and the girl confided in the mother. According to police, the child, who has been studying in the school for the last five months, had been complaining of pain and distress for nearly two months. The parents accused the school principal of negligence as the sexual assault happened on the school premises.

“She (survivor) informed her (mother) that the man, who is working in the school, used to catch hold of her for three months. Sometimes he took her from the classroom to the digital classroom. While taking her to the digital classroom, he took her inside the room of the school, pressing her neck and removing her clothes and touching her private parts and sexually harassing her,” a police press release said.

A police officer told indianexpress.com that the accused has been working at the school for the last 12 years and was appointed as the school principal’s driver later. It is being investigated if the driver was on the payroll of the school or worked as a private driver to the school principal. The accused driver is married and lives with his wife, son (10) and daughter (2) in Attapur, the police said.