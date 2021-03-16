Hyderabad: Rs 8.5 cr worth drugs seized, three including police constable held

Police are on the lookout for another accused, Kiran, who works at a pharmaceutical company in Vijayawada and helped Linga prepare Alprazolam. (File)

Three persons, including a police constable, allegedly involved in the manufacturing and supply of Alprazolam, a prohibited synthetic drug, were arrested by the Cyberabad police Monday. About 140 kg of Alprazolam, worth around Rs 8.5 crore in the market, was recovered from them, said police.

The arrested persons were identified as Gudikadi Linga Goud, a 36-year-old proprietor of Dr. Goud Laboratories in Hyderabad, Murududdi Vinod Kumar(27), car driver, and Maduri Ramakrishna Goud (36), a police constable at the Armed Reserve Headquarters in Medak district of Telangana.

Linga Goud is a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry. “Due to his family’s traditional profession of selling toddy, he was aware of how toddy was made more potent using tablets of drugs like Alprazolam. Taking advantage of his education, he soon started procuring raw material from different pharma companies and processed the same in the pharma company of his friend Kiran at Vijayawada,” PV Padmaja, DCP (Balanagar) told the press.

He has been doing business from his Goud Laboratories at Jeedimetla for the last five years. “He took the help of his brother-in-law Ramakrishna, who is a police constable, to sell the drugs in and around Hyderabad and made huge profits. The police constable has misused his official position to avoid the local police in police checking,” the DCP added

Linga and Ramakrishna used to sell the drugs to local toddy shops for a profit. Initially, Linga used to pay a commission to Ramakrishna for his assistance in selling the drug but later Ramakrishna started to sell the drugs on his own to his contacts.

Police are on the lookout for another accused, Kiran, who works at a pharmaceutical company in Vijayawada and helped Linga prepare Alprazolam. “Kiran would make the drug and send it through his driver Vinod from Vijayawada to Hyderabad. He did this for a commission from Linga,” said police.

Based on a tipoff, the special operations team (SOT), Balanagar zone, and Petbasheerabad police conducted raids at the Jeedimetla facility of Linga Goud and caught him along with Vinod red-handed while shifting 139 kg Alprazolam drug, police said. On Linga’s confession, police nabbed Ramakrishna and seized 1 kg Alprazolam from his residence.