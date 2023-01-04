Hyderabad RPO records best performance in 2022 in last 7 years

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad Wednesday announced that in 2022 it recorded its best-ever performance in the last seven years in terms of issuing passports and related services and revenue generation. The RPO issued 6,59,317 passports and related services during the calendar year and mopped up a revenue of Rs 118 crore.

The services and revenues had taken a severe beating during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Emerging from the pandemic-induced setbacks, the office held four “special melas” for processing applications under tatkal and normal categories to reduce long appointment pendency and two “special melas” for processing applications for grant of police clearance certificates (PCC) to cater to the urgent needs of students, employees, research scholars and migrants, besides introducing ‘Chat with RPO’ for an hour every Tuesday.

That apart, the office also set up an integrated grievance redressal counter for providing information to applicants and addressing their grievances, Dasari Balaiah, the regional passport officer said in a statement.

Prior to Covid-19, the RPO issued over 5.54 lakh passports and related services in 2019. The number dropped to just over 2.93 lakh in 2020 and increased to 4.42 lakh in 2021 before hitting 6.59 lakh passports and related services issued in 2022. Similarly, compared to Rs 87 crore earned in revenues in 2019, the revenues dropped to Rs 45 crore and Rs 75 crore in 2020 and 2021, respectively. In 2022, the revenues climbed to Rs 118 crore, an all-time record.

The RPO informed that cases were registered against three touts for extorting exorbitant amounts from passport applicants on false promises of accommodating their urgency in getting passports.