Hyderabad: Roche Pharma sets up its second data analytics centre in India

Swiss multinational biotech giant Roche Pharma has set up a state-of-the-art Global Analytics and Technology Centre of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad, making it the company’s second data analytics centre in India, informed Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao Monday.

According to a press release, the centre will work with the global affiliates of Roche to advance knowledge and understanding of the healthcare space, which helps in improving customer engagement, patient experience and business outcomes. With the latest expansion, GATE will have a total headcount of 100 by the end of 2022 and has expansion plans as well.

Rama Rao met Roche Pharma India MD and CEO V. Simpson Emmanuel Monday to welcome them as they join the long list of marquee global companies, which have chosen Hyderabad to establish their global capability centre. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce Department) and Shakthi M Nagappan, Director of Life Sciences, Telangana government, were also present. Rao had met Roche chairman Christoph Franz during the World Economic Forum in 2020 and also earlier in May this year and presented about Hyderabad’s vibrant ecosystem.

Stating that Roche was proud to partner with and leverage India’s technology leadership by expanding the operation of GATE, Emmanuel said: “We are developing Data Science and Advanced Analytics related capabilities at our GATE Centre in Hyderabad and will expand our offerings to include forecasting, data management, DevOps etc. in the future.”

Emmanuel said the centres like GATE will also benefit the country by building a knowledge base in rapidly emerging areas of data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“Today, massive amounts of data are being generated, which is unstructured. It needs to be analysed for actionable insights. GATE supports Roche in managing projects across the entire product lifecycle – from pre-clinical to launch, to growth, maturity and decline phases. GATE will also help in better retention of intellectual property, optimising of costs without compromising in the quality while building strong expertise of the talent pool,” he explained.