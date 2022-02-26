Hyderabad: Residents, councillor protest against construction activity

Residents of Janapriya Nile Valley (JPNV) in Hyderabad staged a demonstration at a construction site adjoining their society after high-intensity rock blasts were carried out by the builders. Local councillor Mahadev Reddy also joined the protest. Later, they lodged a complaint at the Ameenpur police station.

The residents complained that nearby buildings – especially Blocks 7 and 3 – started to shake owing to the impact of the blasts. They added that the blasts shattered window panes and even doors started to rattle. The residents expressed concerns that the buildings in the JPNV might collapse if the blasts are not stopped.

“Shockwaves from the blasts felt like earthquakes. The representatives of KMR Builders, the construction agency, had themselves accepted that they did not have the permission to use explosives but used them anyway. The residents had approached the local Ameenpur Police Station on several occasions, yet they did not do anything to stop the builders.

“The builders agreed to set up seismographs to measure the intensity of the blasts but disregarding them, still continued to conduct high-intensity blasts,” said Francis Sabrinath, a resident.

“A few days ago, after a series of high-intensity blasts shook the buildings, JPNV residents had rushed to the site and confronted the builders. A contractor had then agreed to stop rock blasting and instead use cutter machines. He also agreed to restrict construction activity between 9 am and 6 pm but reneged on the promise. The work often starts at 5 am. Moreover, they did not spray water during drilling work,” another resident said.