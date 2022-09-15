Hyderabad: Relative held for 8-month pregnant woman’s murder; motive was revenge, say police

A week after a 32-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly murdered at her home in Hyderabad’s Kondapur, the Gachibowli police have arrested her relative, a 35-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh. The accused, Kavuru Srirama Krishna, bore a grudge against the victim’s family for reportedly instigating his wife to complain of domestic violence and dowry harassment to the police in the past, police said.

Srirama was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, Srirama, a resident of Narsapuram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, believed that Vasusetti Venkatarama Krishna, a software engineer, and his wife Vasusetti Sravanthi were responsible for the dowry harassment complaint lodged against him a month ago by his wife Lakshmi Prasanna at the Chandanagar police station in Hyderabad.

On the evening of September 6, Srirama allegedly reached Venkatarama’s residence to take revenge and found an eight-month pregnant Sravanthi alone at their home. Srirama assaulted Sravanthi on the head with a sickle he had brought with him and fled the scene as she collapsed on the floor, police said. Venkatarama had gone to pick up their daughter from school at the time.

In 2020, Venkatarama had got his cousin Prasanna married to Srirama in 2020 but due to the difference between them, Prasanna returned home last year. “After the couple developed differences and the husband harassed her mentally and physically demanding more dowry, Venkatarama and family visited Srirama and held a panchayat with elders. The meeting led to nothing as Krishna abused Prasanna. Since then, Prasanna has been staying with her mother in Hyderabad,” said Gachibowli police inspector G Suresh.

Prasanna lodged a complaint against Srirama for dowry-related harassment at Gachibowli police station a month ago and a case was registered against the husband and his parents. Subsequently, a notice was served to them. This enraged Srirama and he decided to settle scores with Venkatarama’s family, police said.

Though Sravanthi was rushed immediately to a private hospital for treatment by the neighbours, she passed away the same night. The police registered a case and started an investigation. The police found out that Srirama had bought the sickle from Erragadda and carried it along with him to Venkatarama’s residence, allegedly with the intention to kill him.