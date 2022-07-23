Hyderabad: Regulakunta lake gasps for life as alarming levels of contamination go unchecked

On a Friday morning a fortnight ago, when K Mallesh arrived at the lake where he has been farming fish for the last 29 years, the 63-year-old was alarmed to find that its water had turned pitch black in colour and that hundreds of fish had washed up on the banks. Over the week, as it rained continuously, the sight of floating dead fish – some of which weighed up to six and eight kilograms – became commonplace.

Regulakunta cheruvu (lake) in Miyapur’s Deepthisri Nagar, spread across a little over 17 acres, is surrounded by vast expanses of green and rocky terrain. On closer look, it is anything but serene. The road adjoining the lake is always lined with piles of garbage, plastic waste and construction debris.

It was only in June that Mallesh released 3.5 lakh fingerlings of Rohu, Catla, Apollo fish, Grass Carp and Bangaru Theega (a goldfish) in the lake. Regulakunta is one of the three lakes that he takes on lease from the government for fish farming. While he releases fingerlings once every three months, capturing them for sale in the local market is a year-round activity.

“I had invested about Rs 10 lakh in June and now the lake appears dead. There is nothing more to do now. Unless the lake is emptied and cleaned, I don’t think aquaculture is possible here,” he rued, pointing at the colour of the water. A member of the fishermen’s cooperative society, Mallesh procures his fishlings majorly from parts of Andhra Pradesh and also gets some from the Telangana government at subsidised rates. “This is the first time that such a tragedy has occurred,” he added.

Parashuram, a washerman at the lake for the last 15 years, agrees with Mallesh in that the lake is dead. “In the last few years, its water has turned black during monsoon but not to this extent. A walk around the lake will clarify how and where it is getting contaminated,” he said, pointing to a stream of dark liquid flowing from upstream.

Residents of the neighbourhood are also certain when they blame the garbage segregation and transfer station of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), located in the upper catchment areas, for the alleged contamination of the lake, resulting in mass death of fish.

The garbage station has been operational for about 10 years, says Subramanian, whose apartment overlooks the lake. “Every two minutes, one can see a speeding truck or trolley passing by the lake. The frequency of vehicles has increased of late and since a lot of open land is available, many tend to dump the waste along the road instead of waiting for their turn at the yard,” he said, adding that the stench has been unbearable.

GHMC officials pass the buck

The corporation has, however, given itself a clean chit while dismissing the theory as an unfounded allegation. It has passed the responsibility of tracing the cause of the fish deaths to other stakeholders such as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the irrigation department and the fisheries department.

Officials from the GHMC’s veterinary wing and the public health and sanitation wing, along with those from the irrigation department, HMWSSB and the fisheries department, visited the site. Samples of fish carcasses as well as the water were sent to the lab for testing. Pointing out that the garbage yard is over a kilometre away from the lake, a GHMC official termed the residents’ allegations baseless. “It is possible that heavy rains caused an imbalance in the pH composition of the lake water and it has turned highly alkaline. We are awaiting test results before we can conclusively point at the cause of the deaths,” he said, on condition of anonymity.

Admitting that it was an issue of public health, another official, requesting anonymity, explained that “the transfer station is maintained by Ramki (private contractor) under the supervision of the GHMC. The lake comes under HMDA land and it is looked after by the irrigation department. The fish rearing in the lake is promoted by the fisheries department, and the water quality is to be ascertained by the HMWSSB. From our side, we have shared our concerns with the stakeholder departments.” The official maintained that no complaint had been raised against the management of the garbage transfer station in the past. Repeated attempts to reach senior officials of the fisheries department for comment evoked no response.

‘Disaster in waiting, unless scientifically addressed’

Convenor of Save Our Urban Lakes (SOUL) Gurram Balaswamy said that as the lake is a source of recharging groundwater in the neighbourhood, it posed a bigger threat to public health in the form of contamination of wells and borewells. “The water in the lake is poisonous. It is not just fish, but the entire ecosystem is destroyed. It is a disaster in waiting for the people if not addressed scientifically,” he added.

Y Sitaramaiah, president of Deepthisri Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said shifting the yard has been a long-standing demand of the association, but their complaints have fallen on deaf ears. Stressing that close to 300 big and small trucks and trolleys do multiple daily trips to the yard, D Mangapathi, the association’s treasurer, pointed out that it is the corporation’s responsibility to ensure that no waste is dumped outside the yard.

“The dump yard is one major concern, but we have also been asking for sewage from nearby Ameenpur municipality to be diverted. Besides from that area, the lake has become a cesspool with sewage inflow from the PJR complex, Deepthisri Nagar and MA Nagar. In our colony, the works for laying pipelines for diverting sewage were stalled midway and not taken up again,” Sitaramaiah revealed.

According to B V Subba Rao, an environmental expert, the floating dead fish in the lake is a reminder of the lack of convergence between various departments. “The design and location of the dump yard or transfer site here is the problem as it is located on the upper catchment areas of the lake. Even then, it is the GHMC’s responsibility to ensure that the site does not contaminate the lakes downstream,” he explained, adding, “The lake is gasping for breath and it is now or never.”