Hyderabad records the highest temperature this summer

The Hyderabad center of India Meteorological Department(IMD) has said that heatwave situations would continue in the state till May 26. The Hyderabad center of India Meteorological Department(IMD) has said that heatwave situations would continue in the state till May 26.

For the second consecutive day, the temperatures across the state kept soaring. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS), the greater Hyderabad region recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius Saturday. Meanwhile, the Jagtial district recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 47.2 degrees C.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in Telangana, as per TSDPS, Thursday was 46.8 degrees C from Kothagudem district. Greater Hyderabad had recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.9 degrees C.

Dry weather would prevail especially in districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Khammam, Kothagudem, Warangal, Nalgonda, Mahaboobnagar and Suryapet. Further, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places across the State for May 26 and 27.

Currently, a trough at 0.9 km above mean sea level runs from south-east Madhya Pradesh to Telangana. The prevailing temperatures across the State, according to IMD, are 2-5 degree C above normal.

47.2 degree C in Jagtial district is the highest maximum temperature recorded in #Telangana today. In #GHMC it is 44.4 degree C from Bandlaguda. #heatwave #veryhotday pic.twitter.com/XvNJSa5Fwh — Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) May 23, 2020

Director in-charge for IMD Hyderabad, K Naga Ratna, said Friday was the hottest day for the State this summer season. She said the temperatures are expected to rise further as heatwave conditions prevail for another two days.

The IMD recorded the highest maximum temperature for the day at 45.9 degrees C from Adilabad district, followed by Nalgonda at Nalgonda 45.2 degree C. “Because of the Amphan cyclone, there is very less moisture content in the atmosphere now. And hot north-westerly winds are blowing from Rajasthan via Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the rise of temperatures. We expect the temperatures to rise as heatwave conditions prevail,” she told indianexpress.com.

