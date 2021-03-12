Hyderabad: Rave party busted, nearly 100 including key organisers arrested

The Narayanpur police booked seven organizers including the DJ under sections 8 (C), 20 (B), 25, 27 (A), 29 of the NDPS Act, section 34 r/w 15 of the TS Excise Act, apart from sections 188 and 294 of IPC.

A rave party at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad was busted Thursday night and police apprehended seven for organising the event apart from 90 persons including software employees, students, and others who were present.

Police recovered 400 grams of Ganja, 3 LSD blots, 2 grams of an unknown drug, 120 liquor bottles, 3 DJ music systems, and a generator-mounted vehicle apart from laptops, mobile phones, cameras, 15 cars, and 30 bikes.

Addressing the press, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the organisers chose Thursday night as it coincided with Mahashivratri and Shab-e-meraj when maximum police personnel were on bandobast duties. A similar rave party was conducted by the same organisers a few months ago at Laknavaram in Warangal district, said the commissioner adding that further investigation is underway.

The arrested include the father of one of the organisers, who owns the farmhouse and a Delhi-based DJ. The farmhouse is located in Gandhinagar Thanda under the jurisdiction of Narayanpur police and as it is far away from the city, the organisers chose to hold the party here. The prime accused Girish Dhaduvai(29), a businessman, also owns an event management company named Antharaatma Productions, the commissioner said.

According to the police, Girish Dhaduvai, Jakkidi Srikar Reddy, Cholleti Sharath Chandra, and Shaik Umarfarooq are close friends, and to earn easy money, they decided to hold a rave party at the farmhouse owned by Jakkidi Dhanwanth Reddy, father of Srikar. The four accused then designed a poster with details and posted it on the Instagram page ‘Psydamru’. The entry fee was kept at Rs 499. Another accused Balemula Prem arranged for banned substances whereas a Delhi-based DJ Damru alias Syed Amran Ali Reza was brought in. The organisers also engaged bouncers and posted them at entry points, said police.

The Narayanpur police booked seven organisers including the DJ under sections 8 (C), 20 (B), 25, 27 (A), 29 of the NDPS Act, section 34 r/w 15 of the TS Excise Act, apart from sections 188 and 294 of IPC. Others, who were part of the party, are booked under sections 188 and 294 of IPC and are being produced before the Magistrate. Their parents are summoned and will be counseled, the commissioner added.

It was based on a specific input that the police raided the farmhouse on Thursday night. The police have initiated the process of closure of the farmhouse. The police commissioner warned youngsters against participating in such rave parties and indulging in illegal activities.