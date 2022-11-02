Hyderabad school closed over 4-year-old’s rape allowed to function till end of academic year

Days after revoking the recognition of a private school in Hyderabad where a four-year-old child was allegedly sexually assaulted by the principal’s driver, the Telangana government Monday rolled back the decision and granted it permission to function till the end of the academic year.

On orders of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on October 21, the school education department decided to stall the school’s operations and asked parents to shift their children to nearby schools with the its help.

Worried about their children’s future, the parents requested the department to let the school function under a different management.

The order from the school education department on October 31 stated that “permission is accorded to restore recognition of the school temporarily for this academic year, as admissions have already been taken for the year”.

The order said the parents’ proposal for retention of students in the same school and relocation of students is agreed and the district education officer (DEO) would take necessary action. There would be a complete change in management and the new management would include parents and senior officials of the education department, it added.

The order further said that teachers against whom parents had complained over alleged misconduct would be removed. The government sought monthly status reports from the Hyderabad DEO till the end of the ongoing academic year and action-taken reports from the director of school education on various deviations found in the school’s functioning.

The Banjara Hills police arrested the school principal and the 36-year-old driver and they were remanded in judicial custody.