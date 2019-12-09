Hyderabad rape case: Government plans online course to sensitise #Toxicmen

At present, the existing two e-learning courses are available at At present, the existing two e-learning courses are available at http://www.sheteams.swifthcm.com . (Representational Image)

Alarmed at the way young men posting derogatory statements on social media, trivialising and justifying rape over the last few days, the Telangana government has now decided to educate young men and imbibe in them respect for women. The first step towards this would be mandatory e-learning courses for school and college-going boys, followed by a certification.

At a high-level meeting convened Wednesday by Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, abusive statements against the rape and murder victim on social media was one of the issues discussed.

The Hyderabad Police had on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old, Chavan Sriram of Nizamabad, for posting abusive comments on his Facebook wall against the veterinarian who was raped and murdered by four men in the city recently. Multiple complaints of similar nature have come to the fore in the last few days and inquiries are underway. Moreover, women have been sharing their concerns with hashtag “ToxicMen” and “StopTellingWomen”.

The Women Safety wing of the Telangana Police, the Education as well as the Women Development & Child Welfare (WDCW) departments will come together to educate young men. It would be through e-learning courses which would be made mandatory for school and college-going boys. The idea is to ingrain in their minds on how to respect women and behave with women.

The Women Safety wing of Telangana Police had on October 24 launched two such e-learning courses on ‘women safety’ and ‘cybercrime’. After registering for the course via a link, one would go through the course for 15-minutes and take 10 questions. If the candidate succeeds in getting eight of the 10 answers right, he/she gets a certificate. If not, another set of 10 questions will be given.

“It will be made part of the curriculum for boys in all schools and colleges across the state. It will focus on the behavioural changes in boys towards women. They need to learn how to respect women. We want to start it immediately,” Swati Lakra, Inspector General of Police (Women’s Safety), Telangana, told indianexpress.com.

At present, the existing two e-learning courses are available at http://www.sheteams.swifthcm.com.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, School and Higher Education Department, said different content will be developed for boys and girls and that all will be encouraged to take the e-learning course. “It is a self-empowerment tool for girls and self-sensitisation tool for boys. It will help boys learn the consequences of irresponsible actions,” said Reddy.

The meeting also discussed the need for increasing coordination between different departments in implementing measures to ensure the safety of women.

