Hyderabad rape: 2 of 3 juveniles held, DCP says one ‘son of VIP’

Two of three juveniles, allegedly involved in the gangrape of a 17-year-old student in an upscale area of Hyderabad on May 28, were arrested Saturday.

So far, four of five suspects have been arrested. Police teams have fanned out to look for the fifth, also a juvenile, who is said to be on the run.

The BJP, Congress and Jana Sena Party have been protesting across Hyderabad, claiming that some among the accused are sons of politicians and attempts are being made to shield them – a charge rejected by Telangana Home Minister M Mahmood Ali.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said two CCLs (child in conflict with law) were apprehended by police and produced before a Juvenile Court.

“One of the juvenile accused is the son of a VIP,” Davis said, adding that it is an offence to give out particulars or make any reference to families that may lead to disclosure of the identity of the victim/child.

“I appeal to the media to stop revealing direct or indirect content related to the victim which may lead to identification,’’ the DCP said.

After questioning an 18-year-old, who was the first to be arrested Friday night, police said they are looking for a Toyota Innova vehicle in which the girl was allegedly gangraped.

According to police, the girl and the suspects left in a red Mercedes Benz from a pub on May 28 evening. They all stepped out at a bakery after which the car driver refused to go any further, police said.

They then got into an Innova which had followed them from the pub and was being driven by one of the suspects, another 18-year-old.

DCP Davis said the group parked the Innova in a deserted lane near the bakery and the crime was committed in the parked vehicle.

Based on call data records and CCTV footage, the five suspects were identified, Davis said.

Officials are looking at CCTV footage from across the city to locate the Innova.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali rejected allegations that police are shielding the accused.

“Telangana Police is known for its professionalism and integrity. There may be a slight delay due to the circumstances and nature of the crime, but I am confident that police are conducting a thorough investigation. The culprits, whoever they may be, will be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

The BJP, Congress and Jana Sena Party held protests at different locations Saturday, accusing police of delaying the investigation.

BJP leaders submitted a representation to DGP M Mahender Reddy, requesting him to transfer the case to the CBI. The letter submitted by BJP’s NVSS Prabhakar, N Ramchander Rao and B Shruti said there has been delay in investigation of the case which gives rise to suspicion that there is an attempt to obfuscate facts.

“The BJP, therefore, requests to transfer the case to CBI as the matter is sensitive and also the matter involves people in power. A dispassionate investigation by CBI would unravel the facts and would go a long way in sending the message loud and clear that such incidents would not be tolerated and culprits, however big they may be, would be punished as per the law,’’ the BJP letter stated.