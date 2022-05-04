scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Heavy rains lash parts of Hyderabad; thundershowers likely in Telangana

According to the IMD, Telangana has recorded a departure of -74 per cent for the season with actual rainfall of 8 mm recorded in the state to date.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: May 4, 2022 8:31:44 am
Hyderabad rains, Hyderabad rainfall, Telangana rains, Hyderabad weather today, IMD hyderabad update, Andhra Pradesh, weather news, Indian expressOverall, apart from Hyderabad and Siddipet, Jagtial, Macherial, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts received moderate rainfall (15.6 mm to 64.4 mm), according to TSDPS. (PTI/File)

Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, lashed parts of Hyderabad early Wednesday morning. While this brought huge relief from the summer heat, several low-lying areas reported waterlogging and inundation.

The state-run Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), with its wide network of automated weather stations, recorded the highest rainfall of 108 mm at Habshipur in Siddipur district till 6 am. In Hyderabad, Seethafalmandi near Secunderabad received 72.8 mm rainfall, the highest as of 6 am, followed by Bansilalpet (67 mm) and West Marredpally (61.8 mm).

Overall, apart from Hyderabad and Siddipet, Jagtial, Macherial, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts received moderate rainfall (15.6 mm to 64.4 mm), according to TSDPS. Bejjur and Ravindranagar in Kumurambheem district received 77.3 mm and 68.8 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, 13 of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) 30 circles received moderate rainfall till 6 am.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Hyderabad centre had in its forecast for Wednesday had predicted light to moderate rains. It also said that thundershowers are likely to occur in parts of Telangana.

The premonsoon showers had till now stayed away from Telangana. According to the IMD, the state has recorded a departure of -74 per cent for the season with actual rainfall of 8 mm recorded in the state to date.

