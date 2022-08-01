Hyderabad: Musi flood a call to protect river, restore GO-111 and integrate locals in development plan

Raziya Begum, who is in her forties, her five children and husband are well aware that their lives – like those of the 200 families who live on the Musi river bed – are in danger. But she insists that they are no encroachers.

On a rainy evening last week, an announcement from a nearby mosque was enough for the residents of Shankernagar Basti in Hyderabad’s Old Malakpet to leave everything behind and move to safer places. “In the last three years,” said Begum, “we have been hurriedly shifted out four times to take shelter in mosques, schools, and community halls.” As the water levels rose last week, the government evacuated over 1,500 people from these slums on the riverbed.

Rising water levels in the Musi, which was deemed a dead river for the last few decades, are the result of flood waters being released from Hyderabad’s two Nizam-era reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar. At the peak of rains in Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts, from where water flows into the reservoirs, over 20,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water was released downstream. Submergence of about 160 colonies along the river bank was a given at that point, as per officials with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

These men and women – drivers, hawkers, vendors, house helps, construction labourers and so on who have been living in cramped houses on the riverbed – form the backbone of the city. “Facing Musi’s fury, then evacuating and starting again from scratch is a vicious cycle now,” added Begum. The worst part: it is in October and November that the southwest monsoon peaks in Hyderabad.

Former deputy director general of India Meteorological Department (IMD) and currently a consultant with the state’s weather monitoring agency Telangana State Development Planning Society, Dr Y V Rama Rao, said Telangana is likely to receive 50 to 60 per cent excess rainfall this season, like the previous two years. “Usually, it is the northern and eastern districts that receive maximum rainfall in July. This year, it rained non-stop in July. August, too, is expected to see good rainfall. And central Telangana, including Hyderabad, receives its maximum rainfall in September and October during the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. So we can expect a lot of rain,” he said.

‘Consider not just the rains, but Musi river’

However, when it comes to the river Musi, it is not the rains but the river that is to be considered, said Varghese Theckanath, director of Montfort Social Institute (MSI) and the founder-convenor of Campaign for Housing and Tenurial Rights (CHATRI). “It is only in the last three to five years that we are witnessing consistent urban flooding in Hyderabad. Flooding of Musi in July itself and not in September or October is reason enough to examine what is wrong with the twin reservoirs,” said Theckanath, who has been fighting for the rights of the slum dwellers along the river for the last three decades.

The two reservoirs were commissioned in the 1920s by the then Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan as flood mitigation structures that doubled up as sources of drinking water for the city after the 1908 Musi floods.

Pointing to the narrow lanes where women were busy removing muck from their homes after flood waters receded, Abdul Jabbar Khan, a carpenter, said all the nearly 200 families whose lives were in danger were willing to be relocated. Mohammed Altaf Qureshi, a young butcher from the locality, added, “Give us government housing within a 2-3 km radius. Or at least compensate us aptly according to the going market rates and we will go.” According to him, the residents of the slum have ownership documents and pay corporation taxes and electricity bills.

Recalling his visit to Shankernagar Basti in the late 1990s, S Jeevan Kumar of Human Rights Forum, said the 200-odd families in question had built their homes in the river’s buffer zone after 2004. “These areas were demarcated as danger zones but people went on buying these lands from families who had rights for cultivation on the river bed from the Nizam’s era. These slum-dwellers have semi-legal documents and homes were built with the complete knowledge of civic authorities and the government,” he said. Kumar, who has been working for the housing and tenurial rights of people living here, echoed the views of Theckanath as he said the problem is not the rain but the river.

Activists have been crying foul, stressing that when the changing weather and rainfall patterns are bound to cause massive downpours, one needs to look at the ground for solutions. “The city’s topography and contours are such that water from anywhere in the city will naturally flow into Musi. In the name of the city’s development and beautification of the river and its channels, a lot of damage has already been done to the river. As of a 2017 government report, there are over 5,400 encroachments on the river,” Kumar lamented.

At Musa Nagar, another slum by the riverside near Chaderghat, residents have been demanding a retaining wall to prevent annual flooding. Around 100 of the 140 homes here were flooded last week. Musa Nagar, unlike Shankernagar, is a notified slum and is over eight decades old. “We face flooding every time water is released from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar. A strong wall is all that is required to save us from this misery,” said Kausar Sultana, a senior citizen and resident.

‘Bring back GO-111’

After the cancellation of government order (GO) 111 earlier this year, activists have been demanding a rollback to prevent the uncontrolled urbanisation of 84 villages in the catchment area of the two reservoirs that are now open to real estate. The government order of 1996 restricted any major constructions within a 10-km radius of the full-tank level of the two reservoirs to prevent pollution. “The removal of GO-111 is a bigger concern. The government needs to look at desilting the river as well as the two reservoirs to restore its water-holding capacity. The city is connected to the river through its canals. A deluge like the one in 1908 can happen every year,” said Jeevan Kumar.

The GHMC, however, believes that its Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) would prevent future urban flooding in Hyderabad. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, while speaking to indianexpress.com last month, had said that 90 per cent of the major works taken up under SNDP were complete and the corporation was well prepared for the monsoons taking lessons from the deluge of October 2020. She had stressed that the GHMC was working on acquiring properties that are encroachments inside and along the city’s nalas and convincing them to move to government housing.

According to RTI activist S Q Masood, there is no strategy in SNDP. In an RTI response he received from GHMC in June, the corporation said it had no information available on SNDP. Masood had sought information on agencies or consultants involved or hired, consultations or meetings held with different agencies and public representatives before finalisation of the SNDP; details of survey and field inspections of areas that suffered during the October 2020 floods in Hyderabad; and details of areas demarcated as low-lying or highly prone to floods after the October 2020 floods.

“After the October 2020 floods, the GHMC has not conducted any study to demarcate low-lying and flood-prone areas. There is no strategy to prevent future flooding other than routine activities of building retaining walls and laying unscientific box-type drainage lines,” said Masood, adding that the government should be better prepared in preventing floods and responding to a crisis. “GO-111 should be restored and all encroachments inside the two reservoirs should be removed. Authorities should consider the maximum water spread area instead of the present full-tank level for releasing water into Musi,” he added.

As authorities are drawing up new plans to rejuvenate the riverfront by building new roads, bridges, open gyms, and walking and cycling tracks, Theckanath reiterated the need to restore GO-111. “There is a need to protect the river and to protect the people. We need to accommodate people within a 2-3 km radius by integrating people and their livelihoods into the development plan.”