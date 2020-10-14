Hyderabad: Eight die in wall collapse due to heavy rain

Eight persons, including a 19-day-old child, died and two others sustained injuries late Tuesday night when a boulder crashed over two houses in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda area, said police.

Eight persons, including a 19-day-old child, died and two others sustained injuries late Tuesday night when a boulder crashed over two houses in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda area, said police. Two others who sustained injuries were shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Heavy rains lashed the city Tuesday, bringing it to a standstill. Several low-lying areas were flooded as most tanks and lakes overflowed. Trees were uprooted and power supply was snapped in most localities as the rains continued till late night.

Five from a family and three from another family died in the wall collapse due to the heavy rain. They were identified as Syed Sabad Hashmi (26), Fouzia Naz (36), Syed Zain (3), Syed Sadiq (15 months), Syed Zohaib (19 days), Syeda Anwari Begum (4), Zakira Begum (50), Mohammed Samad (35)

According to the FIR, the complainant Md Nawaz Haqni (25), a student, along with his brothers, father and sisters as well as their children live in the same house in Ghouse Nagar.

At around 8 pm, Haqni heard sounds from the back of his house where the boundary wall of the neighboring house had collapsed. He told police that his elder brother Samad and his wife Saba Hashmi (26), another sister Fouzia Naaz (36), and her two sons Syed Zain (3) and Zohaid (19 days) were dead on the spot. He said his elder sister Sabhiya Naaz (31) sustained serious bleeding injuries. According to his complaint, neighbor Siddiq’s mother Zakira Begum (50), and his children Syed Sadeq (1), Syeda Anwari (3) also died on the spot.

He alleged that the owner of the boundary wall did not take any precautions while construction and it was due to his negligence that the wall collapsed on their house. He requested necessary action against the owner of the boundary wall.

Chandrayangutta police have registered a case under sections 304(A)(Causing death by negligence.), 337(Causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code. “We have registered a case and started the investigation,” inspector Rudra Bhaskar told indianexpress.com.

