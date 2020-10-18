Hyderabad battered by heavy rain, again; flooding in some areas

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Days after torrential downpour triggered flash floods in Hyderabad and killed over 50 people, heavy showers lashed the city again on Saturday evening, leaving several parts of the city flooded.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police closed the Falaknuma Bridge for the public after a portion of the road caved in due to heavy rains. Authorities said that the road towards Falaknuma from Enginebowli and Mahbubnagar crossroad was closed and requested commuters to take alternate routes. The old Kurnool road towards the airport from the PVNR expressway was also flooded. The Cyberabad Police requested commuters to use the outer ring road as an alternative. The floodwater also created havoc in parts of Old city, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma and its surrounding areas. A six-year-old was killed in Mangalhat area after the wall of the house she was sleeping in collapsed.

Dramatic visuals from the city’s flooded streets made their way on to social media. In one of the videos shared on Twitter, an auto-rickshaw was seen being swept away as locals tried to stop the vehicles from being washed away. In another video, a man can be seen swimming in the rainwater after traffic came to a standstill.

This is flowing through the streets. Let that sink in.

Baba Nagar right now. #HyderabadFloods #JustHyderabadiThings pic.twitter.com/PLl8hS6v1w — Just Hyderabadi Things (@JustHydThings) October 17, 2020

Hyderabad: it’s raining again people are literally swimming their way out . This around at LB nagar Citizens are requested to stay put at home . #Hyderabadrain #HyderabadFloods #Telanganafloods pic.twitter.com/aOLutjWj4i pic.twitter.com/xgmeHrwk2e — TelanganaMaata News (@TelanganaMaata) October 17, 2020

According to official data (from 8.30 AM to 10 pm on Saturday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 153 mm of rain at Bandlaguda near Uppal in the city. Several other areas in the city also witnessed heavy rain.

“Alert: Inundation of low lying colonies Hafiz baba Nagar, Phoolbagh, Omar Colony, Indra Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar. Please cooperate with the police in evacuation exercises. ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Santoshnagar, ACP Falaknuma, Inspector of Chandrayangutta, Inspector of Madannapet, and Inspector of Chatrinaka are present,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted.

Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad on Oct 14 (PTI) Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad on Oct 14 (PTI)

The Durgam Cheruvu Bridge is also kept open for commuters between Jubilee Hills and Hitech City and vice versa. “Visitors to the bridge are advised to avoid visiting the bridge this weekend,” Cyberabad Traffic Police tweeted.

The Met office in its forecast for Sunday said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in some parts of the city, at times intense spells at one or two places in the city.

DRF working unceasingly to rescue citizens from flooded areas. Inundations and Treefalls being cleared to restore normalcy in the city. Teams working on 24X7 basis in view of the continuing rains. Citizens may dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance and we will attend asap. @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/mwIiMDz7GK — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) October 18, 2020

Hyderabad: Amid fresh rains across Hyderabad, the Falaknuma Road over bridge (RoB) has been partly closed for vehicular traffic after it develop six feet deep trench. pic.twitter.com/86ztTrQWXL — Mohd Fasiuddin (@MohdFasiuddin10) October 17, 2020

Residents wade through a waterlogged alley after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Oct 14 (Reuters) Residents wade through a waterlogged alley after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Oct 14 (Reuters)

The state government said on October 15 that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and flash floods and the state government had put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over Rs 5,000 crore. The state government has been carrying out relief measures in the rain-affected areas, even as some localities, close to water bodies, remained in the water.

