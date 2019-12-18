Hyderabad: Raids conducted at 21 places, Rs 39 crore tax dues collected

Massive searches were conducted at as many as 21 establishments belonging to 19 taxpayers across Hyderabad. (Representational) Massive searches were conducted at as many as 21 establishments belonging to 19 taxpayers across Hyderabad. (Representational)

Massive searches were conducted at as many as 21 establishments belonging to 19 taxpayers across Hyderabad in a joint operation by the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and different zonal GST commissioners Wednesday.

The assessees were from different fields, ranging from entertainment, education, hospitality, infrastructure, chit funds, travel agents, banking agents, who have not paid GST and service tax since 2015-16 onwards. About Rs 34 crore GST dues and Rs 4.5 crore service tax dues were collected by the officials.

Sources said the operation would continue till December 31. “Under the Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, 2019, service tax assessees who have not paid their taxes prior to the GST regime can voluntarily disclose to the government and pay only a certain percent and go clean without fine, interest or penalty. But in Hyderabad, we have not had many coming forward for this voluntary disclosure scheme,” a source told indianexpress.com, requesting anonymity.

The tax defaulters were identified based on intelligence and many more are said to be on the radar. The scheme was meant to put an end to legacy cases of service tax, and according to officials, defaulters still have an opportunity till December 31.

“Very few disclosures have been made in the voluntary category. Whomever we have detected now will become ineligible for the scheme. We will collect entire tax dues along with interest and penalty, which would come to around 300 per cent of the liability. Had they voluntarily disclosed, they would have had to pay only about 40-50 per cent of their declared liability. If they apply under the scheme, all the litigation will also be closed by paying 50 per cent of the litigation amount,” said the source.

