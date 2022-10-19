Hyderabad: Principal’s driver arrested for rape of four-year-old in school

A 36-year-old man who worked as the official driver of the principal of a private school in Hyderabad was Tuesday arrested by police on charges of sexually abusing a four-year-old student in the school. The accused threatened the child with dire consequences if she revealed the abuse to anyone and continued to exploit her for two months, according to police.

On a complaint from the child’s mother, the police registered a case under Section 376 AB (rape of a woman under the age of 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police recorded the child’s statement after counselling and proceeded with her medical examination, following which the accused was remanded in judicial custody later in the day.

A police officer told indianexpress.com that the accused has been working at the school for the last 12 years and was appointed as the school principal’s driver later. He is married and lives with his wife, son (10) and daughter (2) in Attapur, the police said. At the school, he is used to running errands for the staff and also helps maintain the laboratories.

On Monday, when students were taken to the digital class to show videos as part of their course, he allegedly touched her inappropriately. “We have registered a case of rape. On verification, we came to know there are no similar complaints or criminal cases against the accused in the past. The investigation is on. The accused is remanded in judicial custody,” the police officer said.

The incident came to light after the child’s mother observed behavioural changes in her daughter. The daughter has been depressed and confided in the mother on Monday, the police said.

Parents of other students joined the mother in questioning the school management on Tuesday. They staged a protest outside the school and roughed up the accused in front of the school principal, the videos of which were shared widely on social media.

More parents reached the police station and staged a sit-in protest demanding the arrest of the school principal and stringent action against the school management for negligence.