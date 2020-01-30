Hyderabad: Principal, 2 teachers of nursing school held for accepting bribe

All three accused were produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases, Hyderabad. All three accused were produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases, Hyderabad.

The principal in-charge of the school of nursing at MGM Hospital, Warangal, along with two other teachers, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday.

The arrested women are Lakavath Satish Kumari, Thippani Shobha Rani, and Ganipaka Sharada, all grade-II tutors.

According to the ACB officers, a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 was found in the office of Lakavath Satish Kumari, the in-charge principal.

The complaint is an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) at Venkatapur PHC. The bribe was allegedly demanded in return for a relieving order certifying that she had completed three years of general nursing midwifery (GNM) training, said an official statement.

According to the ACB statement, Thippani Shobha Rani was caught taking the bribe on the principal’s behalf in her chamber around 3pm on Thursday. The bribe amount was recovered from the almirah in the chamber.

Ganipaka Sharada was arrested for abetting the principal’s demand for bribe.

While Satish Kumari has been charged with performing her public duty dishonestly, abusing her official position and obtaining undue advantage from the complainant, the two tutors have been boked for abetment of commission of offence.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd