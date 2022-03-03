Hyderabad police arrest 8, including five from BJP leader’s residence, for ‘conspiring to kill minister’

The Cyberabad police Thursday arrested eight persons, including the driver and assistant of a former MP and BJP leader, who allegedly conspired and plotted to assassinate state Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Announcing the arrest at a press conference, Commissioner M Stephen Ravindra said five of the accused were held from the servants’ quarters of former parliamentarian A P Jitender Reddy’s residence in Delhi. The Commissioner added that Reddy’s associates Madhusudhan Raju and Amarender Raju had engaged assassins and agreed to pay them Rs 15 crore for killing the Minister.

This comes a day after Jithender Reddy, while sharing CCTV footage on Twitter, said: “Shocking incident at my residence in Delhi. My personal driver Shri Thapa and social activist Shri Ravi Munnur were kidnapped last night. I have filed a complaint with the concerned police department. Hoping for quick action and speedy justice. @DelhiPolice” (sic)

Commissioner Ravindra said Reddy’s assistant Raju and driver Thapa provided shelter to Madhusudhan Raju, Raghavender Raju, and Mannuru Ravi who were conspiring to kill the Minister. Stating that the role of the former MP and others, if any, were being verified, Ravindra said police have got technical and scientific evidence to prove the conspiracy and further probe will reveal the motive.

The police also recovered a 9 mm pistol with two live rounds and a country-made revolver with six rounds from Raghavender Raju and Mannuru Ravi, respectively.

Soon after the Commissioner’s press conference, Jithender Reddy tweeted again: “After kidnapping incident at my Delhi residence, now the goons have attacked my residence in @Mahabubnagar_TS tonight threatening the safety of my staff. The car has been damaged & arson attempt made. We are in process of registering a complaint with @MBNRpolice @TelanganaDGP.”

Both Jithender Reddy and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud hail from Mahabubnagar district. BJP’s National Vice President D K Aruna, who also comes from the same region, shared another CCTV footage on Twitter Thursday morning and alleged that her residence, too, was attacked.

“Desperation can make a person do shocking things. Attacking my home at night,what for? Can they scare me? NO! Can they stop me? NO! So, what does this act mean? The frustration of TRS is clearly visible. KCR Garu,I shall not be silenced till TRS is entirely exposed. @JPNadda.”

Meanwhile, condemning the alleged conspiracy to kill a Minister, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said it was unacceptable that plans were being hatched to carry out physical attacks on political opponents and conspiring to assassinate them. He added that those in public life must work and gain the support of the people. TRS MLA Jeevan Reddy demanded FIRs to be registered against Jithender Reddy and DK Aruna for their role in the conspiracy. Congress leader Dasoju Sravan sought a CBI probe.

Though Madhusudhan Raju, Amarender Raju, Raghavender Raju, Munnuru Ravi, and driver Thapa were arrested in Delhi, three other accused — Yadaiah, Nagaraju, and Viswanath — were arrested in Hyderabad on February 26 in connection with the case.

Explaining the sequence of events, Ravindra said that the conspiracy came to the fore when the Petbasheerabad police arrested Yadaiah, Nagaraju, and Viswanath for attempting to kill Hyder Ali and Farooq.

“Farooq, who has a criminal history, was approached by Raghavender Raju to kill Minister Goud. Amarender Raju and Madhusudhan Raju promised to pay Rs 15 crore. Farooq informed Hyder Ali as they were friends. Suspecting Farooq to have leaked the plan to Ali, Raju and the others decided to kill them both on February 25 when the two were spotted outside a tea shop in Suchitra (on the outskirts of Hyderabad). A case was then registered in Petbasheerabad police station and the three accused were arrested the next day,” the Commissioner said. The Cyberabad police will seek custody of the accused to investigate the case, he added.