Hyderabad: 11 fake doctors treated hundreds of patients before law caught up

Police seized prescriptions, rubber stamps bearing doctors’ names, fake medical certificates, thousands of medicines, glucose bottles and other medical equipment from their possession.

Fake ghee, fake spices and fake Osmania biscuits aren’t the only headache for authorities in Hyderabad. On Tuesday, police in the city busted 11 fake doctors, posing questions on how they were able to operate without a licence in the first place.

Based on tip-offs, officers of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force arrested the accused during raids carried out across the city.

Officials said six persons who were allegedly practising medicine without valid medical qualifications were arrested from the Secunderabad zone and five from the Jubilee Hills area.

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Task Force Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad said some of the accused had displayed fake degrees and certificates where they were operating. Police seized prescriptions, rubber stamps bearing doctors’ names, fake medical certificates, thousands of medicines, glucose bottles and other medical equipment from their possession.