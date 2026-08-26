Hyderabad: 11 fake doctors treated hundreds of patients before law caught up

Fake ghee, fake spices and fake Osmania biscuits aren’t the only headache for authorities in Hyderabad. On Tuesday, police in the city busted 11 fake doctors, posing questions on how they were able to operate without a licence in the first place.
Based on tip-offs, officers of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force arrested the accused during raids carried out across the city.
Officials said six persons who were allegedly practising medicine without valid medical qualifications were arrested from the Secunderabad zone and five from the Jubilee Hills area.
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Task Force Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad said some of the accused had displayed fake degrees and certificates where they were operating. Police seized prescriptions, rubber stamps bearing doctors’ names, fake medical certificates, thousands of medicines, glucose bottles and other medical equipment from their possession.
At least two of the accused posed as skin specialists or dermatologists. One was found practising at a clinic inside Osmania University. Some had previously worked as lab technicians or health workers, while one person had an Arts degree, police said.
DCP Gaikwad said the special operation was prompted by two recent deaths in which unqualified rural medical practitioners allegedly administered high doses of medicines. In the first incident, an RMP allegedly gave wrong medicines to a 30-year-old woman in Karwan, Hyderabad, resulting in her death. In the second, high doses of antibiotics were allegedly administered to a 16-year-old girl in Khammam town, causing her death.
Some of the fake doctors “treated” 50 to 100 patients a day, charging up to Rs 100 per patient. A medical shop owner who allegedly supplied medicines and injections in bulk without checking the credentials of the practitioners was also detained.
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Officials were surprised to find fake Indian Medical Council MBBS certificates in the possession of some of the accused. They also found medicines and injections used to treat complicated conditions such as stomach ulcers. Police also seized stocks of expired medicines.
The special operation was conducted in areas including Ramgopalpet, Chilkalguda and Domalguda in Secunderabad, and Filmnagar and Madhuranagar in the Jubilee Hills area.
Police said the accused were providing medical treatment to unsuspecting patients, administering IV saline, glucose, injections and medicines.”
“Such acts endanger the health and safety of patients,” police said.
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The seized material included fake Bachelor of Homoeopathy and Surgery certificates, homemade petroleum gel packs, 277 injections, nearly 1,000 tablets, glucose packets, prescriptions and rubber stamps.
The Task Force registered 11 cases at various police stations.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More