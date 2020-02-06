Hyderabad Police rejects plea of 53-year-old man to protest against CAA/NRC

Several protests were foiled by Hyderabad Police as permission was denied citing the Law and Order as well as Traffic issues. (Representational/ Express Photo by Partha Paul) Several protests were foiled by Hyderabad Police as permission was denied citing the Law and Order as well as Traffic issues. (Representational/ Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The Hyderabad Police Wednesday denied permission to a 53-year-old man to stage a protest in his neighborhood against the recently amended Citizenship Act, and proposed National Register of Citizens, in his individual capacity.

Rashed Hashmi is a resident of Aliabad area in the old city of Hyderabad. In his application filed before the deputy police commissioner on February 3, Hashmi said he would like to read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution as a mark of his protest against CAA and NRC. He chose the time between 4 pm and 6 pm on February 6, for his protest at Aliabad crossroads.

Hashmi’s plea to stage a protest in “his individual capacity” was rejected on the grounds “that the roads near Aliabad crossroads are very narrow and the traffic is very high. If the persons passing through the place of event park their vehicles on the road, it will cause inconvenience to the road users, school children, employees and particularly sick people requiring urgent medical assistance.”

In his order, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Falaknuma, further said, “the area contains a mixture of population and there is every chance of developing communal tension and may lead to law and order problem due to event or during the event”.

Hashmi said, “the right to protest is part of my fundamental right given to every Indian citizen as per the Indian constitution.” He added that he intends to protest peacefully as he believes that CAA is a serious violation of the Indian constitution and against the country’s secular values.

The city has recently witnessed an Anti-CAA ‘million march’, a ‘Tiranga Rally’ and several smaller protests against the new law. Several protests were foiled by the city police as permission was denied citing the Law and Order as well as Traffic issues.

