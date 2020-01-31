Hyderabad Police permits Pro-CAA meeting on February 2, but with restrictions

At a rally in support of the CAA. (Photo Courtesy: Gurmeet Singh) At a rally in support of the CAA. (Photo Courtesy: Gurmeet Singh)

The Hyderabad police Friday permitted a meeting in support of the recently amended Citizenship Act, impending the National Population Register and much-discussed National Register of Citizens in the city. However, the permission was granted with certain conditions to Akhand Bharat Sangarsh Samithi-Bhagyanagar.

In his order, the additional commissioner of Police(Law and Order), Hyderabad, DS Chauhan said, “the gathering must no exceed 3000 participants and that no one shall burst crackers, carry lathis or sticks, or carry provocative banners/placards hurting sentiments of other community or religion. It also states that no provocative speeches/slogans or gestures shall be spoken, raised or displayed. The organizers have been also asked to make arrangements for parking of vehicles as well. They have been denied permission to hold a rally or procession while coming to or dispersing from the program.”

The police have also asked the organizers to get permission for an alternate venue and submit the same to the West Zone police.

The move is being questioned by Anti-CAA activists in the city who have been claiming denial of permission to protest. The city has recently witnessed an Anti-CAA ‘million march’, a ‘Tiranga Rally’ and several smaller protests against the new Law. Several protests were foiled by the city police as permission was denied citing the Law and Order as well as Traffic issues.

