Hyderabad police issue show cause notices to suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh over social media post

The Telangana Police issued fresh show cause notices to controversial MLA T Raja Singh Tuesday citing a violation of the condition of the Telangana High Court under which he was released from jail recently.

Singh, who was suspended from the BJP after his controversial remarks in response to comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show, was arrested by the police in August and detained under the Preventive Detention Act for 76 days before the Court ordered his release on certain conditions.

The notices issued by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Mangalhat Police said, “You have posted the photo under objectionable caption targeting a particular community which violates the conditions imposed by the High Court.” Quoting Singh’s release order, the SHO said, “In future, the detenue shall not make any provocative speeches against any religion or post any derogatory or objectionable posts on any social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, etc.”

On Tuesday, Singh allegedly posted a tweet from his official Twitter account which paid tributes to ‘Karsevaks’ on the occasion of ‘Shaurya Divas’ on December 6. The tweet, however, is missing from his official account.

A second notice quoted another alleged social media post by the MLA. That post said, “Akbar Ne Anarkali Ko Diwar mein Chunwa Diya Tyha Kyuki Us Samay Fridge Nahin Tha, Salon Baad Bhi Inka Siraf Tareeqa Badla Hain Maansikhta Nahin”.

The MLA’s advocate K Karuna Sagar said the notice issued to Raja Singh by the Mangalhat police will be suitably replied to. “There is no violation of condition of Hon’ble HC by MLA Raja Singh as alleged by police… Notices are only colourable exercise of power by Hyderabad police,” he said.

The police have asked Raja Singh to respond within two days from the receipt of the notice on why action cannot be initiated against him for violating the conditions imposed by the High Court. “Failure to comply with the terms of the notice can render you liable for taking legal action,” they said.

The MLA was arrested on August 23 for his alleged objectionable remarks. While his comments led to widespread protests across Hyderabad and his subsequent arrest, he was released on bail on the same day by a local court citing a lapse in procedures ahead of the arrest. Two days later, on August 25, the state police detained him under the PD Act and lodged him in Cherlapally central prison.

Ordering his release from jail on November 9, the high court had asked him not to make any hostile speeches against any community or post on social media or even address press meets.