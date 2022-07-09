Hyderabad police inspector ‘absconding’ after ‘raping’ farmhouse worker’s wife

A police inspector was suspended Saturday in Hyderabad after he was booked for allegedly raping the wife of a man who worked at his farmhouse.

Police said that K Nageshwar Rao, station house officer of the West Marredpally police, was absconding.

Rao, who was booked on charges of rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder, kidnap and under relevant sections of the Arms Act, was suspended by police commissioner C V Anand pending an inquiry.

Rao allegedly raped the woman on Wednesday, when her husband was away in his native village. As the husband returned to Rao’s home to confront him, the inspector took out his gun and allegedly threatened to kill both the man and his wife. The inspector is also alleged to have threatened to arrest them on charges of running a brothel if they did not leave Hyderabad immediately. Rao then forcibly took them in a car towards Ibrahimpatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where the car met with an accident in the early hours of Friday. The duo then escaped and approached police.

Earlier, Rao had allegedly brought the woman to a field forcibly without the knowledge of her husband. As her husband threatened to inform Rao’s family of the incident, Rao along with a sub-inspector and a few constables detained him. They allegedly beat him up, took his photos and videos after placing marijuana packets in his hands, and threatened to frame in a drugs case if he revealed the incident to Rao’s family.

The woman was sent for a medical examination and a police team collected forensic evidence.

Based on her complaint, the Vanasthalipuram police registered a case under Sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restrain), 376-2 (rape by a police officer), 307(attempt to murder), 448 (house-trespass), 365 (kidnap) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of the Arms Act 1959.

The Rachakonda police have formed special teams to arrest the absconding inspector.