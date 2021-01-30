Hyderabad: Police drop case against EFLU V-C after student withdraws complaint

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kachiguda) A Srinivaas stated in a press release issued late Friday evening that the case was dropped in the wake of withdrawal of the complaint and lack of evidence.

A day after registering an FIR against the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) for stopping students from participating in the Republic Day Celebration earlier this week, the Hyderabad police issued a statement that the complaint against the V-C has proved false and, hence, the case is dropped.

V-C Prof E Suresh Kumar, Registrar (I/c) Prof T Samson and two security guards of EFLU were booked by the OU Police station Thursday by invoking sections 352 (assault or use of criminal force), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. This was based on a complaint from a second-year BA (Spanish) student, Porika Vikas and two PhD scholars Karnati Srinath and Gajula Kumar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kachiguda) A Srinivaas stated in a press release issued late Friday evening that the case was dropped in the wake of withdrawal of the complaint and lack of evidence.

“Sri P. Vikas, a student of BA Spanish, one of the complainants, stated that he lodged the complaint under the influence of K. Srinath and G. Kumar. Mr. Vikas admitted that Mr. K. Srinath and G. Kumar have typed the complaint and asked him to sign on it. He stated that he does not know the contents of the petition. Hence, he is withdrawing the complaint and he did not face any kind of threat or harassment from the Vice-Chancellor or Registrar or security guards and he has withdrawn the complaint on his own free will without any pressure as nothing happened on 26.1.2021,” the ACP’s statement read.

The ACP further stated that the police cannot rely on such a complaint and its contents as the complainant has backed down stating he has not read the complaint typed by co-complainants. He also added that “no restraint was caused to the students P Vikas, K Srinath and G Kumar and no such incident as mentioned in the complaint has taken place.”

The Vice-Chancellor, when contacted, said the false complaint lodged by the EFLU students “who have vested interests has damaged his image”. On the other hand, Srinath, one of the complainants, expressed shock over the police findings and the decision of Vikas to withdraw the complaint. He said anyone could verify the turn of events by examining the footage from CCTV cameras on the campus and added that he would explore legal options available to challenge the police’ decision.