Hyderabad: Police crack software engineer’s murder case

Cyberabad police Saturday announced the arrest of Gajulapalli Srinivasa Reddy (20) and Kamalapathi Kasi Rao (20) for the murder of software engineer Shanivarapu Venkata Narayana Reddy (25), whose burnt body was recently recovered from the Jinnaram forest area. The police had earlier arrested one Shaik Ashiq in connection to the case.

Madhapur DCP K Shilpavalli Saturday told media persons that Narayana Reddy was killed by people hired by his father-in-law, Venkateshwar Reddy, and brother-in-law, Chandrasekhar Reddy. Both the accused are currently absconding. Venkateshwar’s daughter Ravali had married Narayana a year ago, reportedly against her family’s wish.

The DCP said Ravali returned to her parents’ home after they told her that they would host a wedding ceremony for her and Narayana. The family was, however, not in favour of Narayana owing to his financial condition.

Later, when they tried to get her married off again, Narayana started sending their private photos to friends and family to spoil Ravali’s chances of finding a partner and threatened to kill his in-laws, the police said.

The DCP said Venkateshwar and Chandrasekhar paid Gajulapalli Srinivasa Reddy and others Rs 50,000 as advance and another Rs 1.9 lakh post the murder.

Narayana went missing on June 27 after he left for a meeting with Srinivasa. The KPHB police during their investigation arrested Shaik Ashiq on July 3 while investigating Narayana’s disappearance. The victim’s body was recovered following Ashiq’s confession.

Ashiq told the police that Narayana was strangled to death with a towel and mobile phone charger near Khajaguda lake, and his body was dumped and set ablaze in Jinnaram forest near Putapadu village. The assailants threw away Narayana’s two mobile phones in a lake near Outer Ring Road and a river near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Srinivas was arrested in Kurnool and Kasi in Giddalur under Prakasham district, the police said.