Hyderabad: Congress leader’s son held for possessing drugs, cops say ‘had them delivered by speed post’

The Hyderabad Police Monday arrested a 22-year-old man from Amberpet for possessing narcotic substances. The accused was identified as Kathi Chanakya, son of Congress leader Kathi Venkataswamy, who is the party’s national coordinator of OBC department and in-charge of the OBC cell in North East India.

The accused allegedly got 40 LSD blocks delivered from a dealer in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor via speed post.

“He was consuming LSD. A case has been registered at Amberpet police station,” Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar told indianexpress.com.

“This is a first-of-its-kind modus operandi. The drugs were delivered to the accused by speed post. We have seized the cover too,” said an officer. “He had met someone in Goa who told him about someone in Coonoor who could get him LSD blocks,” the officer added.

The police said the accused was planning to sell the drug blocks among his friends for Rs 2,000 each, hoping to make a quick buck ahead of New Year’s eve. They added this was the first time Chanakya had attempted to sell drugs.

Meanwhile, Venkataswamy said it was a conspiracy to malign his image. “No one can find a single word to say against me. This is why they have now targetted my son to malign me and spoil our lives,” the Congress leader told indianexpress.com.

“I am told that there were others who were counselled in the presence of their families. I came to know about my son’s arrest through media. Why was only my son arrested and why was I not informed?” Venkataswamy said.

The Congress leader also said his son had visited Goa about a year-and-a-half ago, when he had gone there on a college trip. “My son had his degree exam on December 8, which he missed now. He is preparing for civil services. His life is being ruined,” Venkataswamy said, adding, “I will throw my son out of the family if he has done something wrong like this.”

