Hyderabad police direct city colleges to set up panels to discourage drug abuse

The Hyderabad police have now mandated the setting up of an Anti-Drugs Committee (ADC) in all city colleges and similar institutions in a bid to spread awareness against the consumption, possession and sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

With the notification, dated October 29, coming into effect Tuesday, “the overall responsibility of systems and checks to eradicate the menace of narcotic drugs in and around their premises” will lie with the management of these institutions.

With at least five members from among the faculty and students, the ADC will need to prevent drug abuse among youngsters by enabling them to deal with situations and resist peer pressure to use drugs. According to the order, the ADC shall inform the local police “if anyone is found or reasonably believed to be indulging in consumption or possession or sale or purchase of narcotic and psychotropic drugs.”

City police chief C V Anand said Monday in a statement that the police have now adopted a strategic move to insulate increasingly vulnerable youngsters in colleges, as per the directions of the state government. Since the colleges returned to normalcy after the pandemic-induced disruption during the last two years, the police have now taken up a double-pronged strategy of initiating legal action alongside sensitising youngsters, which eventually cuts down the demand for illicit drugs, the release said.

“A safe environment enables students to channelise their energies properly and evolve as responsible citizens. To ensure such a milieu, ADCs should work with determination,” Anand said.

College authorities are required to put up warning hoardings, billboards and banners against drug abuse, besides.

Managements have also been directed to hold a meeting of functionaries, hostel wardens, student representatives, parents, guardians, faculty members and the district administration at the beginning of the academic session to discuss measures to be taken to prevent drug abuse and identify those indulging in or abetting drugs peddling or consumption, the order states.

The institutions are also required to spread awareness among students about the laws relating to drugs and the consequences of drug consumption. Anti-drug workshops and seminars must be conducted periodically.

The order also mentioned reports indicating that students addicted to drugs exhibit unruly behaviour and indulge in heinous crimes, posing a threat to society at large.

Violation of the order would attract punishment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and under section 76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act. Citizens can also share information with the Hyderabad police narcotics enforcement wing at 87126 61601 or 040-27852080.