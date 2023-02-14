11 arrested as Hyderabad police bust 3 separate gangs of drug suppliers

Cracking down on inter-state drug operatives, Hyderabad police Tuesday announced the arrest of at least 11 Mumbai-based drug suppliers and peddlers after it busted three separate gangs operating in Telangana. Addressing the media, Commissioner C V Anand called these arrests the tip of the iceberg and added that the city police will work with the Mumbai police to end the supply of synthetic drugs in the state. In all, 244 grams of methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) and 110 kg of marijuana have been seized from the accused.

According to the commissioner, a visibly rising trend is seen in the peddling of synthetic drugs such as MDMA in the city. The availability of semi-synthetic drugs such as cocaine and heroin has come down due to increased vigil at borders and ports, and the ongoing crackdown against natural drugs such as marijuana, hashish and opium has shifted its focus to synthetic drugs manufactured in labs and factories, he said.

The police got wind of one of the networks after the arrest of one Sana Khan, a 34-year-old IT employee in Kondapur who used to procure MDMA for Rs 3,000 per gram and sell them to her 50-odd customers for Rs 7,000 a gram. Investigators also arrested her accomplice Harsh Mahajan who had another 70 customers in Mumbai. The two used to frequently travel to Mumbai and buy supplies from one Jatin Bhalchandra Bhalerao. Officers also arrested a Nigerian national Emmanuel Osondu from Mumbai as he used to supply cocaine to Bhalerao.

The commissioner said Bhalerao and his associate Javed Shamshair Ali Siddique have been business partners for the last eight years and they organise high-profile parties in Mumbai, apart from peddling drugs. Along with Bhalerao and Siddique, the police also arrested one Vikas Mohan Kodmur, a PWD employee in Mumbai, for supplying drugs to Siddique, besides their transporter Junaid Shaik Shamshuddin. “At every stage, the price of the drug keeps increasing. Jatin (Bhalerao) has sold drugs worth Rs 1.2 crore in small packets at Rs 2,000 per gram. We will soon have the kingpin who is manufacturing and supplying the drug,” Commissioner Anand said.

In a second case, the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Charminar police arrested one Mehraj Kazi, a resident of Andheri West, and seized 40 grams of MDMA from him. After purchasing MDMA from one Suraj Goswami in Mumbai, Kazi sold it for Rs 10,000 per gram in Hyderabad.

In a third case, the East Zone task force and Afzalgunj police nabbed one Bilkis Mohd Suleman Shaikh, her husband Ali Asghar Saffuddin and one Murtaza Shaik as they were allegedly transporting marijuana from Araku in Visakhapatnam to Mumbra in Maharashtra in a Toyota Innova. They were booked for procurement, possession and interstate transportation of marijuana.