Hyderabad: Police arrests duo for illegally sending Nepalese women to Gulf countries

The Hyderabad Police Thursday arrested two travel agents for illegally sending Nepalese women to Gulf countries for work. The police also rescued five women from Nepal who were being sent to Azerbaijan via Dubai using fake visas by the duo.

The police found out that the accused duo – Dyavalla Naresh(29) and Kosna Thirupathi Reddy(29) – have sent over 150 Nepali women abroad by creating fake documents.

The police received a tip-off regarding the activities of the duo and raided an apartment in Srinivasa colony, Boduppal. They found that the duo has been operating a travel agency out of the apartment for the last 14 months. Seven Indian passports, two Nepal passports, fake Aadhar cards, documents related to Kurdistan, etc were seized from their possession.

According to the police, the accused brought five women from Nepal to Hyderabad about 15 days ago in order to send them to Azerbaijan via Dubai using a fake visa.

A case was registered under sections 420, 468, 471 of IPC and section 24(1)(B) of Immigration Act, 1983.

While Naresh has studied till intermediate, Thirupathi has studied till class 7.

According to police, the accused men have worked in Kurdistan earlier. They ran a travel agency in Hankawa and Erbil of Kurdistan for two years and used to book flight tickets for customers. As they incurred losses, they shut it down and returned home.

In 2017, they opened a travel agency in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad and later moved to the present office at Boduppal. “After coming to India, they hatched a plan to gain easy money by bringing women from Nepal to India in order to send them to Arab countries by creating fake work visa or visit visa without any immigration permission,” said a press release.

