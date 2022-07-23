scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Hyderabad: Police arrest man impersonating a doctor in city hospital

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: July 23, 2022 11:04:37 am
Fake certificates of the accused seized by the police. (Express Photo)

A 36-year-old man working as a doctor in a private hospital in Hyderabad was arrested by police after his degrees were found to be fake.

He had been working as a duty medical officer at RK hospital in Karmanghat for the last six months, the said police. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that Kudiletti Vijay Kumar had used these fake certificates and worked as a medical officer in another hospital in Uppal for six months during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The police seized a fake MBBS graduation certificate from Kazan State Medical University in Russia, fake certificates of achievement, letters of admission and authorisation, eligibility certificate issued by the Medical Council of India, certificate of general medicine practice, fake digital stamps, fake ID cards, fake provisional national trade certificate, two passports, among other things.

Based on Kumar’s statement, the police also arrested Mahboob Ali Junaid and Afroz Khan for issuing the fake certificates to him in return for Rs 6.5 lakh.

The police found out that Junaid used to download different formats of certificates and reworked them to create fake ones.

According to Bhagwat, Kumar, a native of Huzurnagar, claims to have secured a BSc degree from Acharya Nagarjuna University in 2014. Working as a compounder and PRO at several hospitals, Kumar hatched a plan to earn easy money by impersonating a doctor, the police commissioner said.

He met Afroz Khan two years ago while working as a PRO in a hospital in Dilsukhnagar. His friend Mahboob Ali Junaid, a computer hardware technician, agreed to get him the fake certificates for Rs 8 lakh, following which Kumar paid Rs 6.5 lakh and bought the fake certificates from them. The police found out that Junaid used to download different formats of certificates and reworked them to create fake ones.

